Media Advisory - ATCO LTD. TO HOLD ANNUAL & SPECIAL MEETING: COMPANY CELEBRATES 75TH ANNIVERSARY

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - ATCO will hold its 55th Annual and Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. MDT. During the meeting, the ATCO executive leadership team will provide a review of 2021 operational and financial performance, as well as updates on ATCO's investment and business strategy.

ATCO will also mark the occasion of ATCO's 75th anniversary during the meeting. It was in 1947 that a fireman and his son established a trailer for rent business out of a Calgary backyard. Seventy-five years later that company – Alberta Trailer Hire – has grown into ATCO Ltd., a diversified $23 billion enterprise with thousands of employees worldwide providing integrated energy, housing, transportation and infrastructure solutions.

Media interviews will be available following the meeting. Media guests are encouraged to provide advanced notice of their planned in person or virtual attendance to the contact below.

What: 55th ATCO Ltd. Annual Meeting



Where: Fairmont Palliser Hotel, Crystal Ballroom 133 – 9 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta OR

Virtual meeting - https://web.lumiagm.com/#/488270145



When: Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. MDT





Who: Nancy C. Southern

Chair & Chief Executive Officer Brian P. Shkrobot

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer





With approximately 6,400 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com

(587) 228 4571

