U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.25
    +33.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,489.00
    +232.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,892.00
    +127.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.60
    +20.10 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.51
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    -2.14 (-10.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3510
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,131.34
    +3,457.79 (+6.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,387.22
    +52.82 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.55
    +49.73 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Media Advisory - BCE Q3 2021 results to be announced November 4

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its third-quarter 2021 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Glen LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 and enter passcode 7661656#. A replay will be available until midnight on December 5, 2021 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 6228194#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q3-2021 conference call.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c2828.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Barclays analyst lifts price target on Tesla to $300, or 63% below closing price

    Barclays reiterated an underweight call on Tesla as it hiked the electric vehicle maker's price target to $300 from $230. "Despite our skepticism around Tesla's sky-high market cap of ~$800bn, we are constructive on the stock going into the 3Q EPS release due to the combination of the delivery beat driving operating leverage and strong pricing. In short, Tesla was able to continue a healthy pace of production and deliveries despite the chip pressures most other major OEMs felt," said analysts le

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Elon Musk dogecoin tweet lifts bitcoin

    Bitcoin has set off to a flying start in October with gains of 31%, said one analyst.

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Taiwan’s Chip Giant TSMC Warns of Tight Supplies Into 2022

    Taiwan chip manufacturer TSMC Thursday posted a 14% increase in net profit in the third quarter of the year, while warning it will continue to operate with tight capacity throughout 2022. The group, formally known as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, said that it is likely to exceed revenue forecast in the last quarter of the year, boosted by booming demand for semiconductors amid persistent, worldwide shortages. “We expect TSMC’s capacity to remain very tight in 2021 and throughout 2022,” Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei was reported by Reuters as saying in a conference call.

  • TSMC Forecasts Bullish End to 2021 on Strong Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast fourth-quarter sales and margins that exceeded some analysts’ estimates, as demand for chips stayed robust in the face of worsening snarls in the supply chain.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe world’s No. 1 foundry said Thursday it expects revenue of as much

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Coinbase is losing investors over it’s expensive price — here’s why

    Autonomous Analyst Christian Bolu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Coinbase is faring amid the pandemic and what we can expect from the company in the near future.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • Sundial Growers Has Found a Way to Boost Its Cash Flow by $5 Million

    A lack of cash flow is a big problem in the cannabis sector. Canada-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is loaning out money to a marijuana producer at a high-interest rate that could generate millions in additional income for its business over the next few years. In February, Sundial invested 22 million Canadian dollars in cannabis edible producer Indiva.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Market Rally On Falling Yields, Strong Earnings; AMD Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures rose solidly Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, amid a burst of earnings, rising commodity prices and the 10-year Treasury yield pointed lower for a third straight session.