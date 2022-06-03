Media Advisory - BMO CFO Tayfun Tuzun to Speak at the 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Tayfun Tuzun, Chief Financial Officer, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO), will participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 13, 2022 at 2:30PM ET.

Mr. Tuzun's presentation will be broadcast live via audio webcast at https://www.bmo.com/main/about-bmo/investor-relations/presentations-events. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

