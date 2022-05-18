Media Advisory: CAE defers release of fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 results

MONTREAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announces that the release of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 results will be rescheduled.

The Company deferred the release of its results from the originally planned date of May 19, 2022 in order to allow the Company's external auditors to complete their final normal course audit procedures. CAE expects to issue the results by June 2, 2022 and will publicly announce a new earnings release and conference call date and time as soon as available.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of 75 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 13,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

