Media Advisory - CAE's FY2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results and conference call

·2 min read
In this article:
  • CAE

MONTREAL, May 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will hold a conference call on June 1st at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter and full-year results and will release its results, in advance on May 31st, 2022, after market close.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event:    CAE's FY2022 Q4 and full-year financial results and conference call

Date:     June 1st, 2022

Time:     8:30 a.m. ET

Phone numbers for conference call:

Country

Phone number

North America

1-877-586-3392

Canada

+1-416-981-9024

Australia

1800703671

Belgium

080077657

France

0800919393

Germany

08001816101

Netherlands

08000222280

Singapore

8001012594

United Kingdom

08004960381

 

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100
- Access code: 22019146

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of 75 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 13,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory---caes-fy2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-and-conference-call-301557459.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c8548.html

