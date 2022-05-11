Media Advisory - Canada Post to highlight Endangered whales in Canadian waters
VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - On Monday, May 16, in Vancouver, Canada Post will unveil new stamps to celebrate the remarkable beauty and diversity of whales found in Canadian waters, and to raise awareness of the plight of five featured species.
WHEN:
Monday, May 16, at 9 am, PT
WHERE:
Beaty Biodiversity Museum
2212 Main Mall, Vancouver, B.C.
WHO:
Special guests:
Suromitra Sanatani
Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Post
Dr. Thomas Doniol-Valcroze
Head, Cetacean Research Program
Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Pacific Biological Station, Nanaimo
Morgan Guerin
Senior Marine Planning Specialist and Marine Enforcement
Coordinator for the Musqueam First Nation
WEBCAST:
