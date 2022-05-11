U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Media Advisory - Canada Post to highlight Endangered whales in Canadian waters

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - On Monday, May 16, in Vancouver, Canada Post will unveil new stamps to celebrate the remarkable beauty and diversity of whales found in Canadian waters, and to raise awareness of the plight of five featured species.

WHEN:

Monday, May 16, at 9 am, PT



WHERE:

Beaty Biodiversity Museum


2212 Main Mall, Vancouver, B.C.



WHO:

Special guests:


Suromitra Sanatani


Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Post




Dr. Thomas Doniol-Valcroze


Head, Cetacean Research Program


Fisheries and Oceans Canada


Pacific Biological Station, Nanaimo




Morgan Guerin


Senior Marine Planning Specialist and Marine Enforcement


Coordinator for the Musqueam First Nation



WEBCAST:

Bookmark the webcast page and set a reminder (click here)

SOURCE Canada Post

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c9315.html

