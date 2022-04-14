MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada Post to honor Salome Bey, Canada's First Lady of the Blues, with new stamp
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites you to celebrate the life and work of Salome Bey, award winning singer-songwriter, composer, producer, director, and actor, with the unveiling of a new stamp. This special event, with a unique large-scale unveiling, will take place on Thursday, April 21, at Meridian Hall in Toronto.
WHO:
Special guests:
SATE and TuKu, Daughters of Salome Bey
WHERE:
Meridian Hall, 1 Front Street East, Toronto
WHEN:
Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11 am ET
SOURCE Canada Post
