MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada Post to honor Salome Bey, Canada's First Lady of the Blues, with new stamp

TheStreet.com

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global said it is planning to make a film trilogy dedicated to the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the most valuable NFT in the world. Non fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a way of owning a piece of digital content, be that a photo or a gif. The first film will premiere at NFT.NYC in June and the trilogy will be made available to those with a Coinbase wallet.