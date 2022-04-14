U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.75
    -18.84 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,679.74
    +115.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,477.70
    -165.89 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.32
    -6.79 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.09
    -1.16 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.30
    -10.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.67
    -0.36 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0089 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0930 (+3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    -0.0051 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8770
    +0.1890 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,503.29
    -316.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.67
    -21.76 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.11
    +28.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada Post to honor Salome Bey, Canada's First Lady of the Blues, with new stamp

·1 min read

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites you to celebrate the life and work of Salome Bey, award winning singer-songwriter, composer, producer, director, and actor, with the unveiling of a new stamp. This special event, with a unique large-scale unveiling, will take place on Thursday, April 21, at Meridian Hall in Toronto.

WHO:

Special guests:


SATE and TuKu, Daughters of Salome Bey



WHERE:

Meridian Hall, 1 Front Street East, Toronto



WHEN:

Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11 am ET

SOURCE Canada Post

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c6814.html

