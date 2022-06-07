MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada Post to unveil five nostalgic travel posters of popular tourist destinations at CAPEX 22

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post will unveil five new stamps featuring nostalgic travel posters of popular Canadian tourist destinations, including an iconic Toronto hotel, on Thursday, June 9, as part of the opening ceremonies at CAPEX 22, an international philatelic convention. The Vintage Travel Posters stamps feature bold and colourful ads from a golden age of commercial art and tourism marketing in Canada.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 9, at 9:30 am

WHERE:

CAPEX 22 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Room 104D

255 Front Street West

Media should use the main entrance and go to the lower level.

About CAPEX 22

CAPEX 22 International One Frame Stamp Championship Exhibition will be held June 9-12, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in downtown Toronto. It will host more than 80 Canadian and International dealers and feature exhibitors from five continents. For additional information, visit https://capex22.org/.

