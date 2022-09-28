Media advisory - The Canada Revenue Agency to provide details on Hurricane Tax Relief

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - In response to the devastation caused by hurricane Fiona, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will hold a technical briefing for media about providing hurricane tax relief.

The CRA will provide relief to communities and taxpayers impacted by Hurricane Fiona, where possible.

Subject-matter experts will hold a technical briefing for media regarding the taxpayer relief measures being put into place.

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: The briefing will take place via teleconference.

RSVP: Accredited media representatives wishing to participate are asked to register in advance by emailing cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca. Dial-in information will be provided upon registration.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/28/c0312.html