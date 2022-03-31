U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada and the Skeetchestn Indian Band to make an announcement on support for two new cultural spaces

·1 min read

SAVONA, BC, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Kukpi7 (Chief) Darrel Draney of the Skeetchestn Indian Band will make an announcement on support for the construction of two new cultural spaces for the Skeetchestn Indian Band.

A brief media availability will be held following the event.

Date: April 1st, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM PST

Where:
Big Sky Gas Station
1000 Trans-Canada Hwy
Savona, BC
V0K 2J0

GovCan - Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c9696.html

