Media Advisory - Canada's largest icebreaker arrives at Davie for major refit work

·1 min read

LÉVIS, QC, April 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Davie Shipbuilding today welcomed the arrival of the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, Canada's largest icebreaker.

CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent (CNW Group/Chantier Davie Canada Inc.)

The CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, which has provided vital icebreaking capabilities to the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) for over 50 years, will undergo major Vessel Life Extension (VLE) refit work for three months before re-entering service. This represents the first phase of the VLE program for the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, which will keep the ship operating until the new Polar Class icebreakers, announced by the Government of Canada in May 2021, enter service beginning in 2030.

About Davie Shipbuilding

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada's premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada's longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

SOURCE Chantier Davie Canada Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/09/c5017.html

