U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.2770 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,143.02
    -169.76 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Media Advisory - Canadian Coast Guard announces name of the new light icebreaker

·1 min read

PRESCOTT, ON, Oct. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, will announce the name of the Canadian Coast Guard's new light icebreaker.

Date:

October 3, 2022

Time:  

10:00 a.m. EDT

Location:

Canadian Coast Guard Base


401 King Street, West


Prescott, ON K0E 1T0



NOTE: To ensure the continuity of our operations, we ask that all attendees complete a rapid antigen detection test (RADT) prior to the ceremony. We recommend that a do-it-yourself RADT be used at home the night before or the morning of the ceremony. Wearing a mask will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Stay Connected

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/02/c8695.html

Recommended Stories

  • Another state is sending out millions of relief checks starting next week — and it's not the only one sending free money to residents

    States are stepping in with financial aid as White House remains silent on new round of federal funding.

  • Matt Gaetz Votes No On Relief Money As Florida Grapples With Hurricane Ian Aftermath

    Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of several House Republicans who voted against a resolution to allow FEMA to use up to $15 million in the Disaster Relief Fund.

  • Fed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleIndonesia Soccer Stampede Kills 131 as Use of Tear Gas QueriedGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysFed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak RatesUkraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as EncouragingFederal Reserve officials are starting to stake out different

  • Early Social Security Claimers, Prepare for This Big Change in 2023

    Workers who claim Social Security early may notice a difference in their checks that has nothing to do with the COLA. What does it mean to claim Social Security early? You can sign up for Social Security as early as 62.

  • Ukraine Latest: Pope Implores Putin to Stop ‘Spiral of Violence’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleIndonesia Soccer Stampede Kills 131 as Use of Tear Gas QueriedGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysFed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak RatesUkraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as EncouragingThe strategic eastern town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine has been “fully cleared,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a brief video posted on Tele

  • Ukrainian army destroys 16 Russian tanks, kills 64 invaders on southern front

    Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 64 Russian invaders and destroyed their vehicles on the southern part of the front line, the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command reported on Oct. 2.

  • Trump chooses racist nickname for his own ex-transport secretary in rant about her husband Mitch McConnell

    Mitch McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao served as transport secretary in the Trump administration

  • U.S. senator backs extending Boeing 737 MAX approval deadline

    The top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee has proposed extending the deadline for Boeing to win approval for two new variants of the 737 MAX until September 2024. Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants, or it must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the planes entry into service. Boeing shares fell 3.4% on Friday.

  • Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

    Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday, celebrating with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression. Jason Carter, the former president's grandson now leading the Carter Center board, described his grandfather, an outspoken Christian, as content with his life and legacy. Carter Center leaders said the former president, who survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and a serious fall at home in 2019, was enjoying reading congratulatory messages sent by well-wishers around the world via social media and the center's website even before the actual birthday.

  • Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

    Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

  • Ukraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as Encouraging

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleIndonesia Soccer Stampede Kills 131 as Use of Tear Gas QueriedGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysFed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak RatesUkraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as EncouragingUkrainian forces on Saturday entered a strategic eastern town after encircling Russian troops, challenging President Vladimir Putin’s claim to have annexed t

  • Outspoken Kadyrov in conflict with Putin’s entourage, says political scientist

    A conflict is looming between Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov and the entourage of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, political scientist Mykola Davydiuk told Radio NV on Oct. 1.

  • Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

    The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where the voter was trying to cast his ballot at a precinct about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh. The man eventually was able to vote, but the incident was one of several Risku cited from the May primary that made her worry about a wave of newly aggressive poll watchers.

  • Russia’s war in Ukraine is getting longer and scarier

    Russian escalation could disrupt energy markets for years and bring the war closer to Ukraine's allies

  • Lawmakers Step Up Efforts to Advance Bill Taking on Visa, Mastercard

    Lawmakers backing a bill that takes aim at Visa and Mastercard are pushing to have proposed credit-card routing rules included in a sweeping defense-spending bill. Sen. Richard Durbin (D., Ill.) and Sen. Roger Marshall (R., Kan.) filed a proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday. The amendment mirrors legislation the two senators introduced in July that would give merchants the right to route many credit-card payments over networks other than Visa and Mastercard.

  • Ukraine war: Russia withdraws troops from Lyman, strategic town in region Putin annexed

    Ukraine's Armed Forces said it had encircled as many as 5,500 Russian troops near the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

  • Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Escalating. It’s Time to Buy Defense Stocks.

    Tensions between the U.S. and China also continue to ratchet up. It’s a dangerous world, and one that should continue benefiting stocks like Lockheed Martin and L3Harris.

  • Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes

    The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder in an explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was captured Wednesday night. Sisolak said in a statement Friday he “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately.”

  • The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US

    Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...