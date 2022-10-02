Media Advisory - Canadian Coast Guard announces name of the new light icebreaker

PRESCOTT, ON, Oct. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, will announce the name of the Canadian Coast Guard's new light icebreaker.

Date: October 3, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT Location: Canadian Coast Guard Base

401 King Street, West

Prescott, ON K0E 1T0





NOTE: To ensure the continuity of our operations, we ask that all attendees complete a rapid antigen detection test (RADT) prior to the ceremony. We recommend that a do-it-yourself RADT be used at home the night before or the morning of the ceremony. Wearing a mask will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

