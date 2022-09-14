U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,927.55
    -5.14 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,000.36
    -104.61 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,653.97
    +20.39 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.91
    +1.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.54
    +1.23 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.60
    -11.80 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1850
    -1.4600 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,851.77
    -505.95 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.27
    -9.07 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Media Advisory - Canadian Coast Guard to host Environmental Response Exercise and 60th Anniversary Open house in Iqaluit, Nunavut

·1 min read

IQALUIT, NU, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Media and members of the public are invited to the following events, hosted by the Canadian Coast Guard Arctic Region:

Environmental response exercise, carried out by the Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic Region Environmental Response program. The exercise will include a simulated on-water response, beach flush demonstration, as well as various decontamination methods used in the event of an oil spill.

Date:

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Time:

1:00-3:00 PM EST

Location:

Frobisher Bay and Iqaluit Causeway


Iqaluit, Nunavut

 

Community open house in celebration of the Canadian Coast Guard's 60th anniversary. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit various booths and displays to learn about Canadian Coast Guard programs, and employment opportunities in the Arctic Region.

Date:

Friday, September 16, 2022

Time:

12:00 – 2:30 EST

Location:

Iqaluit Square


Iqaluit, Nunavut

 

Related Products

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada Ontario & Prairie Region

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c8833.html

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change

    The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments. Tim Duncan, the founder of Talos Energy Inc, a decade-old offshore oil firm with fewer than 450 employees, has pulled together partners at four U.S. sites to compete against multi-billion dollar projects from Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp. These alliances have made Duncan's company one of the largest potential beneficiaries of the Biden administration's climate, tax and health care bill.

  • Ford Has New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla

    The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker is teaming with a Newport News, Va., distributor of plumbing supplies, waterworks and fire and fabrication products on an alternative energy vehicle pilot program.

  • Battery Recycling Race Heats Up After Inflation Reduction Act

    The world’s biggest auto makers are betting that recycled material from old batteries will help supply the metal they need to build electric cars. The latest wager is on a startup that says it can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Karora Resources Drills 6.5% Nickel over 11.9 metres in New 4C Offset Discovery Located Only 25 Metres from Existing Mining Infrastructure at the Beta Hunt Mine

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a new nickel discovery and positive results from its ongoing nickel drill program. In the Hunt Block above Western Flanks, infill drilling of the existing gold Mineral Resource intersected high grade nickel mineralization in two holes above the gold Mineral Resource. This mineralization, interpreted as an offset to the 4C nickel trough mined by Reliance Mining ("Reliance") in 2004/05, is only 2

  • How to Invest in Nuclear Energy and the Uranium That Powers It

    Nuclear power is the biggest source of clean energy in the U.S., producing more electricity than either solar or wind.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.

  • Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes parts of Bay Area

    The tremor struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening and was followed by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake one minute later. Authorities said some elevators were stuck but no injuries were reported.

  • Waste Management to acquire majority stake in Houston recycling co.'s US business

    Waste Management sees plastics recycling, materials circularity and landfill gas-to-energy as growth areas for its business.

  • 6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now

    Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...

  • Dirty-Oil Hoarding for Winter Begins in Asia as Gas Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia is stocking up on dirty fuel oil for winter power generation earlier than usual as a gas shortage sees environmental concerns take a back seat to making sure the lights remain on.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut S

  • Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production

    Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery to meet growing global demand in a more than $400 million expansion to be powered by renewable energy. The project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the same percentage, Beam Suntory said Wednesday. The company behind the top-selling bourbon said it has reached production capacity at the Boston plant, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) south of Louisville, Kentucky.

  • Charging Startup TeraWatt Infrastructure Raises More Than $1 Billion

    TeraWatt will use the funding to build electric-vehicle charging centers to serve commercial fleets.

  • Inflation Reduction Act opens new PA energy frontier - clean hydrogen

    The IRA will help foster a host of innovative technologies to fight climate change. Pennsylvania’s energy economy is uniquely positioned to benefit.

  • Remember all the fish that died in California last week? Blame flushing toilets, official says

    Every time one of the over 7 million people living in the San Francisco Bay Area flushes a toilet, they feed potentially harmful red algae in the bay and its estuaries.

  • Chemistry Holds the Keys to a Clean Energy Future

    Every one of us has a morning routine. You wake up and turn on the lights. Maybe you cook breakfast or turn on the coffeemaker for a quick pick-me-up before work. Perhaps you hop in the car and dri...

  • Biden Issues Offshore Drilling Rights Under Climate Mandate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday issued oil and natural gas leases to companies that nabbed the Gulf of Mexico drilling rights in a government auction later invalidated by a federal court.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks

  • Car electrification unlikely to erase market for ethanol, says producer

    The global movement by governments and automakers to boost electrification of cars does not mean ethanol will be dead as a product, according to an executive of one of the world's largest producers of the biofuel. Beyond the demand that will continue to exist in countries that produce the biofuel and where adoption of EVs is seen as slower, such as Brazil and India, there are industries that will need to use biofuels to reduce emissions where electrification is not a feasible option, said Paula Kovarsky, chief strategy officer at Brazil's Raízen SA. In an interview late on Tuesday in New York, where she is for the cycle of climate conferences in the coming week, Kavarsky said that so-called 'hard to abate' sectors such as shipping and commercial aviation are strong targets for the future of biofuels, as well as electric cars that could use fuel cells for conversion of ethanol into hydrogen to move electric motors.

  • California cleans up from mudslides, as fire gains strength

    Rescuers are searching for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes in Southern California mountain communities

  • These products are only for the most dedicated campers

    These camping essentials solve all of camping’s biggest problems, from excessive bugs to dead mobile phones to not being able to shower.

  • Typhoon to skirt Shanghai, move up coast of northeast China

    A typhoon is headed toward the Chinese coast on Wednesday and forecast to make landfall near the port city of Ningbo later in the day