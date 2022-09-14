Media Advisory - Canadian Coast Guard to host Environmental Response Exercise and 60th Anniversary Open house in Iqaluit, Nunavut
IQALUIT, NU, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Media and members of the public are invited to the following events, hosted by the Canadian Coast Guard Arctic Region:
Environmental response exercise, carried out by the Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic Region Environmental Response program. The exercise will include a simulated on-water response, beach flush demonstration, as well as various decontamination methods used in the event of an oil spill.
Date:
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Time:
1:00-3:00 PM EST
Location:
Frobisher Bay and Iqaluit Causeway
Iqaluit, Nunavut
Community open house in celebration of the Canadian Coast Guard's 60th anniversary. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit various booths and displays to learn about Canadian Coast Guard programs, and employment opportunities in the Arctic Region.
Date:
Friday, September 16, 2022
Time:
12:00 – 2:30 EST
Location:
Iqaluit Square
Iqaluit, Nunavut
