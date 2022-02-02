MEDIA ADVISORY - CANADIAN HUMAN RIGHTS TRIBUNAL RULING: FIRST NATIONS POLICING SERVICES ARE EXPERIENCING DISCRIMINATION

MASHTEUIATSH, QC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On January 31, 2022, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found that the Pekuakamiulnuatsh were discriminated against by Public Safety Canada in the provision of a service under the federal First Nations Policing Funding Program (FNPP).

The Chief of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, Gilbert Dominique and the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), Ghislain Picard, invite media representatives to a virtual press conference to present the ruling and its impacts.

WHAT: Virtual press conference



WHO: WHEN: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 1:30 pm

Media representatives/reporters who wish to attend the event must pre-register by emailing agaron@apnql.com. A secure Zoom link will be sent.

The press conference will also be broadcasted on the AFNQL's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/APNQL

About the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation

The Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation is located in Lac-Saint-Jean. It has 8,533 members, many of whom live in the community of Mashteuiatsh. Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan is the political and administrative organization that represents the Pekuakamiulnuatsh.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.

