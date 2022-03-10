Media Advisory: Canadian Labour Congress’ President Bea Bruske Available to React to Labour Force Data
OTTAWA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions will be reacting to labour force data to be released by Statistics Canada tomorrow, Friday, March 11, 2022, and are urging analysts to look beyond the top-level numbers to see the full picture.
“When you sift below the headlines and talk to people about the labour market, you see a different story about Canada’s economic recovery. There has been an uneven rebound and workers, particularly in lower wage industries, simply haven’t seen the return to ‘normal’ that others have,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC). “So many Canadians are still living with enormous precarity, anxiety, and lack of predictability about the job market.”
What:
CLC President available to react to Labour Force Data
Where:
By phone or by ZOOM
When:
March 11, 2022
Who:
Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress
