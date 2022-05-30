Media Advisory: Canadian launch of the Names in the Landscape geoportal

GATINEAU, QC , May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada and the Memorial Museum Passchendaele 1917, with the generous support of the Embassy of Belgium and the Canadian War Museum, cordially invite you to a special event to mark the Canadian launch of the Names in the Landscape geoportal. This online portal, developed through the support of the Flemish Government, identifies the locations in the contemporary landscape where missing Canadian soldiers fell or were initially buried.

Simon Augustyn, a Memorial Museum Passchendaele 1917 researcher, will guide guests through the creation of the online platform and highlight the significance of providing a tangible location in the landscape for as many missing Canadian soldiers as possible. To date, the museum has identified the initial resting places for more than 1,400 of the 6,928 Canadian soldiers whose names appear on the Menin Gate Memorial.

According to Joachim Jonckheere, President of the Memorial Museum Passchendaele 1917, the portal emphasizes the role of the landscape as the last witness. Thanks to this project, descendants of missing soldiers can search for the probable place of death or burial of their ancestors.

Family members of fallen Canadian soldiers George Dusome and Gordon Carpenter will attend the event and make themselves available to answer questions from the media.

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Time: 12:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) Location: Canadian War Museum, Barney Danson Theatre

1 Vimy Place

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0M8

