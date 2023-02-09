MEDIA ADVISORY - CANCELLED: MP Blois to Make Announcement About Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Grant
DARTMOUTH, NS, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Due to unforeseen circumstances, the event and media availability with the Member of Parliament for Kings – Hants, Nova Scotia, Kody Blois at EfficiencyOne in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia has been cancelled.
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/08/c0578.html