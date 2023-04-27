MEDIA ADVISORY - CASCADES' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a recovery, green packaging and hygiene solutions leader, invites you to its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held in virtual form on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET.

To attend, go to the broadcast platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/456853254 on the day of the event. For more information, please refer to the Investors section of Cascades' website at www.cascades.com/en/investors.

Journalists who would like to conduct one-on-one interviews following the meeting are invited to contact Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, whose contact information is provided below.

What? Cascades's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

When? Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Where? https://web.lumiagm.com/456853254

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 talents, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

