Media Advisory - Centennial Celebration Photo Opportunity

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board
·1 min read
Fraser Valley Real Estate Board
Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

Centennial Celebration Photo Opportunity

Surrey, BC, October 19, 2022 – The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), which is celebrating 100 years of operation, is unveiling a special monument on October 19, 2022, outside the FVREB's office in Surrey, as a tribute to the legacy of the organization's contributions and impact in the Fraser Valley.
Surrey, BC, October 19, 2022 – The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), which is celebrating 100 years of operation, is unveiling a special monument on October 19, 2022, outside the FVREB’s office in Surrey, as a tribute to the legacy of the organization’s contributions and impact in the Fraser Valley.

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), which is celebrating 100 years of operation, is unveiling a special monument on October 19, 2022, outside the FVREB’s office in Surrey, as a tribute to the legacy of the organization’s contributions and impact in the Fraser Valley.

Founded on October 19, 1921, and currently representing nearly 5,000 members, FVREB has been supporting realtors in Surrey, North Delta, Township of Langley, City of Langley, White Rock, Mission, and Abbotsford for over 100 years.

Media are invited to join the event which will showcase the critical role realtors have played and continue to play in building strong, vibrant, and active local communities in the Fraser Valley.

Please register your RSVP to communications@fvreb.bc.ca

We look forward to seeing you there!

WHEN: October 19, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. (unveiling/lighting to take place at approximately 4:30)

WHERE: FVREB’s office – 15463 104 Avenue, Surrey

WHO: Realtors, Board members, FVREB staff, local business leaders, and other invited VIPs

HOW: Please RSVP by emailing us at: communications@fvreb.bc.ca

Contact        
Shaf Jamal, Communications Consultant   
Fraser Valley Real Estate Board 
shafiq.jamal@fvreb.bc.ca 
Telephone 604.930.7620 
www.fvreb.bc.ca  
www.fvreb100.ca   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93b2d42a-d921-4975-b045-4c814f7321f6



  • Bank of America Posts an Earnings Beat. It Can Thank Rising Rates.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Las Vegas Sands' (LVS) third-quarter performance is likely to benefit from an accelerated recovery in its Singapore business and new development projects.

  • City hiring drops by a third as banks prepare for downturn

    Hiring in the City of London has plunged almost by a third as economic turmoil spells the end of a dealmaking boom for banks and financial services companies, a leading recruiter has warned.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy U.S. case

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to mortgage-linked investments in the United States, the latest pay-out related to past blunders that have battered the Swiss bank's reputation. Switzerland's second biggest bank is trying to move on from these legacy issues which have dogged its performance and cost it billions of dollars. The latest RMBS case, brought by the New Jersey Attorney General, alleged Credit Suisse had "misled investors and engaged in fraud or deceit in connection with the offer and sale of RMBS."

  • 'Mark Zuckerberg is telling us he doesn't think he has a core business': Meta Analyst

    Meta Platforms stock continues to underperform tech peers as the social media company spends its money generating demand for a future in the metaverse.

  • Schwab shares rise on record earnings per share

    Charles Schwab Corp. stock advanced by 3.3% in premarket trading Monday after the broker said it posted its "strongest quarterly performance in company history" as it topped Wall Street expectations for profit and revenue. The brokerage firm said its third-quarter net income jumped 32% to $2.02 billion, to a record of 99 cents a share, from $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit increased to $1.10 a share from 84 cents a share. Revenue increased by 20% to $5

  • Tesla Could Be a ‘Zombie Stock’ as Interest Rates Rise

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer says the EV maker's stock, down nearly 40% so far this year, has more room to fall.

  • Oil Edges Ahead as Risk-On Sentiment Buoys Broader Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rose in tandem with Wall Street but were likely to remain choppy as traders contend with both a dimming demand outlook and tightening crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryWest Texas Intermediate futures traded near $86 a barrel, ri

  • Australian Regulator Suspends Holon's Crypto Funds Managed by Gemini

    The Australian security regulator has suspended Sydney-based Asset manager Holon Investments from offering or distributing three crypto funds to retail investors for 21 days.

  • Cameron Winklevoss Resigns From Gemini Europe Director Post

    The crypto exchange has yet to explain the move, but it comes at a time when Gemini Europe’s executive leadership is facing major upheaval.

  • Bitcoin Association Asks Exchanges to Block 'Empty Block' Bitcoin SV Miner

    The association supports the development of BSV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash, a Bitcoin fork.

  • Bank of America Profit Falls 8%

    Bank of America is out with third-quarter earnings this morning. The numbers are in line with [the other big banks, which said last week](https://www.wsj.com/articles/jpmorgans-third-quarter-profit-drops-17-on-recession-planning-11665747402?mod=article_inline) that they were socking away money in case of a recession. Here are the highlights: + The nation’s second-largest bank earned $7.1 billion, down 8% from $7.7 billion a [year earlier](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bank-of-america-quarterly-pr

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandAbout 98% of S&P 500 Stocks Rise as US Yields Sink: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for On

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Schwab’s Q3 Earnings Set a Record, Thanks to Higher Rates

    Charles Schwab posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.10 a share on revenue of $5.5 billion, both records for the financial-services firm.

  • Textron Aviation announces large Wichita expansion project

    A 180,000 square-foot expansion of its local parts distribution center is expected get under way in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Bank of Canada Sees Worst Drop in Business Outlook Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Sentiment among Canadian firms fell the most since the beginning of the pandemic, with inflation expectations among consumers and businesses showing few signs of abating, Bank of Canada surveys show.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe central bank’s bu

  • U.S. moves to dismiss price-fixing case against two former Pilgrim's Pride execs

    The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to dismiss the case against Jason McGuire, who was a former executive vice president of sales at Pilgrim's Pride, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager. They and other defendants were charged in 2021 of fixing prices in the poultry industry.