Media advisory - Children's Mental Health Ontario Providing Exclusive First Look at the Next Phase of it's "Kids Can't Wait" Campaign

Ahead of the provincial election, CMHO is calling on party leaders and candidates to commit to making Ontario the top province for children and youth to access mental health supports

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Children's Mental Health Ontario (CMHO) Interim CEO Mary Kloosterman will be joined by CMHO Board Member & Youthdale CEO Mamta Chail and parent advocate Vicki Cochrane to discuss the need for better access to child and youth mental health supports in Ontario and provide an exclusive preview of the next phase of CMHO's "Kids Can't Wait" Campaign, which launches the first week of April.

DATE: April 5, 2022



TIME: Remarks 10:00am EST

Media availability will follow



LOCATION: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87968480169?pwd=MkdsVk40T1U5V0pPeHNPejJTV01FZz09



NOTES: Media can RSVP by emailing nhelsberg@cmho.org or jtrepanier@strategycorp.com.

