Media Advisory - CIBC to hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 4

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).

Members of the media may attend via live webcast at https://cibcvirtual.com/agm2023 (English and French) or by telephone. To access the webcast, enter password: cibc2023. Password is case sensitive.

English

1-866-696-5894 or 416-641-6150

Passcode: 2296336#

French

1-866-696-5910 or 416-406-0743

Passcode: 6552323#

In-person attendance at CIBC Square in Toronto is open to registered shareholders, beneficial shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders only. See CIBC's March 2, 2023 news release for more information on attendance and participation options.

The meeting will include remarks by President and Chief Executive Officer, Victor G. Dodig.

The webcast of the meeting will be archived on the Annual Meeting webpage of our investor relations website, for those unable to watch live.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients.

