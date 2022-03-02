Media Advisory - CIBC's Laura Dottori-Attanasio to Speak at RBC's Global Financial Institutions Conference

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, Canada, CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) will speak at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday March 9, 2022. Ms. Dottori-Attanasio is scheduled to address the conference at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast at https://www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/exctv-prsntatns-wbcsts.html. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available at the same location.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

