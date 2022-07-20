U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

Media Advisory - Citizenship ceremony with the Ottawa REDBLACKS

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Hull—Aylmer, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship and Citizenship Judge Rania Sfeir, will welcome 25 of Canada's newest citizens at special citizenship ceremony hosted by the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The ceremony will begin before the game. At half-time, candidates and officials will join one another at centre field, and the candidates will take the Oath of Citizenship, sing the national anthem and become Canadian citizens.

Special Guests:

  • Corrina Clement, Registrar of Canada Citizenship

  • Mark Goudie, President and CEO of Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group

  • Carl Nicholson, Executive Director of the Catholic Centre for Immigrants

  • Marlayah McLeod, Anthem Singer

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Ceremony Start Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Oath and National Anthem: Half-Time





Location:

Indoor Arena and Centre Field


TD Place


1015 Bank St


Ottawa ON


K1S 3W7 

Notes for media:

  • Media wishing to cover the ceremony are asked to register in advance with IRCC. Your coordinates will be shared with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, who will reach out with instructions for covering the ceremony.

  • Media attending in person are asked to wear a medical or cloth mask.

 

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

