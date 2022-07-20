Media Advisory - Citizenship ceremony with the Ottawa REDBLACKS

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Hull—Aylmer, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship and Citizenship Judge Rania Sfeir, will welcome 25 of Canada's newest citizens at special citizenship ceremony hosted by the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The ceremony will begin before the game. At half-time, candidates and officials will join one another at centre field, and the candidates will take the Oath of Citizenship, sing the national anthem and become Canadian citizens.

Special Guests:

Corrina Clement, Registrar of Canada Citizenship

Mark Goudie, President and CEO of Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group

Carl Nicholson, Executive Director of the Catholic Centre for Immigrants

Marlayah McLeod, Anthem Singer

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022 Ceremony Start Time: 5:15 p.m. ET Oath and National Anthem: Half-Time







Location: Indoor Arena and Centre Field

TD Place

1015 Bank St

Ottawa ON

K1S 3W7

Notes for media:

Media wishing to cover the ceremony are asked to register in advance with IRCC. Your coordinates will be shared with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, who will reach out with instructions for covering the ceremony.

Media attending in person are asked to wear a medical or cloth mask.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/20/c1486.html