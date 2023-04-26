U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Media Advisory - CMHC to release its latest Housing Market Outlook

CNW Group
·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its latest Housing Market Outlook (HMO). CMHC's annual HMO provides forward-looking analysis into Canada's national and major housing markets.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
The report will be available in the CMHC Media Newsroom on Thursday, April 27th at 9:30 a.m., Eastern.

A media availability via teleconference with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC Deputy Chief Economists to outline the national forecast will begin at 10:00 a.m., Eastern.

Call number: 1-866-805-7923
Participant passcode: 3309320#

Journalists looking for further information regarding forecasts at the local level can contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak directly to local market experts.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/26/c2057.html