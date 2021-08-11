Media Advisory - CMPA Hosts 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting and Education Session on Diagnostic Decisions: Interventions for Safer Diagnoses

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) will host its annual meeting in a virtual format on Monday, August 16, 2021 starting at 1:00 pm ET, followed by an accredited education session beginning at 2:45 pm ET focused on the medico-legal and patient safety issues concerning diagnostic reasoning.

Canadian Medical Protective Association Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Medical Protective Association)

Dr. Michael Cohen, CMPA President, and Dr. Lisa Calder, Chief Executive Officer, will highlight how the CMPA supported and advised its 104,000 physician members, compensated patients, and improved patient safety in 2020.

In addition to reporting on its operational achievements, the Association will provide a summary of its 2020 financial results, illustrating its financial stewardship and its commitment to compensating patients who have been proven harmed by negligent medical care. The CMPA will also announce its 2022 annual member fees.

Directly following the business meeting, the CMPA will hold an accredited education session entitled Diagnostic Decisions: Interventions for Safer Diagnoses, based on CMPA's research. Analysis of patient safety incidents and medico-legal case files reveal that deficiencies in diagnostic reasoning contribute to patient harm.

CMPA experts will explore practice interventions that can enhance cognitive decision-making processes, raise situational awareness, and improve team communication.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITY AUGUST 16, 2021



1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET Annual Meeting

2020 achievements, financial results, and 2022 member fees



2:45 – 4:30 p.m. ET Education Session

Diagnostic decisions: Interventions for safer diagnoses

Members of the media interested in attending this event or securing an interview will need to contact Noëlla LeBlanc, Manager, Communication Services, to obtain login instructions either via email at media@cmpa.org, or via cell at 613-513-5173 prior to the event.

About the CMPA

The CMPA delivers efficient, high quality physician-to-physician advice and assistance in medical-legal matters, including the provision of appropriate compensation to patients injured by negligent medical care (fault in Québec). Our evidence-based products and services enhance the safety of medical care, reducing unnecessary harm and costs.

Story continues

As Canada's largest physician organization and with the support of our over 104,000 physician members, the CMPA collaborates, advocates, and effects positive change on important healthcare and medical-legal issues. The Association is governed by an elected Council of physicians.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Protective Association

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/11/c7375.html