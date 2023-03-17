U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - COMIN' IN HOT: ZELLERS DINER ON WHEELS IS ROLLIN' UP TO THE GRAND OPENING OF THE ZELLERS EXPERIENCE WITHIN HUDSON'S BAY

CNW Group
·3 min read

CALLING ALL TASTE TESTERS, CAMERAS AND PEOPLE WHO LOVE VALUE

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Are you hungry? So are we.

zellers.ca (CNW Group/ZELLERS)
zellers.ca (CNW Group/ZELLERS)

THE HOT GOSS:
On March 23rd, Zellers will open its first locations within Hudson's Bay stores in Ontario, and with this, its food trucks are revvin' their engines, ready to roll up and dish out nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant: the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers and Fries with Gravy. Over the four-day opening, food trucks will appear for one day at different store locations. **not all trucks roll up opening day - consult the schedule below for each diner experience.**

We know customers are excited to get the Zellers party started. For early birds and eager beavers who may line up ahead of doors opening, each location will have a DJ to pump up the jamz, and giveaways starting shortly after 8 am.

GOOD TIMES START:
8:00 AM - DJs start playing 
10:00 AM - Stores open 
11:30 AM - Food trucks open

FOOD TRUCK ROLL UP:
Mar 23rd – Scarborough Town Centre and Rideau Centre (Ottawa)
Mar 24th – St. Laurent Shopping Centre (Ottawa) and London White Oaks Mall
Mar 25th – Cataraqui Town Centre (Kingston), Cambridge Centre and Erin Mills Town Centre (Mississauga
Mar 26th – Burlington Mall and Pen Centre Shopping Plaza (St. Catharines)

WHERE TO BE:
Burlington Mall
Hudson's Bay–777 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N2
Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson's Bay. Access via entrance #4 inside the mall.

Cambridge Centre
Hudson's Bay–355 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON N1R 6B3
Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson's Bay adjacent to the escalator. Access via mall entrance.

Cataraqui Town Centre
Hudson's Bay–945 Gardiners Road, Kingston, ON K7M 7H4
Zellers is located in the LL of Hudson's Bay. Access via the lower mall entrance.

Erin Mills Town Centre
Hudson's Bay–5100 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga, ON L5M 4Z5
Zellers is on L2 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the upper mall entrance.

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza
Hudson's Bay–221 Glendale Avenue, St. Catharines, ON L2T 2K9
Zellers is located on L1 of Hudson's Bay. Access via exterior door #2.

Rideau Centre
Hudson's Bay–73 Rideau Street, Ottawa, ON K1N 5W8
Zellers is located on L3 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the mall bridge on the third floor.

Scarborough Town Centre
Hudson's Bay–300 Borough Drive, Scarborough, ON M1P 4P5
The Zellers experience is on L3 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre
Hudson's Bay–1200 St, Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B8
The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the upper floor interior mall entrance.

London White Oaks Mall
Hudson's Bay–1105 Wellington Rd. South, London, ON N6A 1V4
The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance. 

ABOUT ZELLERS

One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. And now, with a brand-spankin' new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love -  Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.

GENERAL QUESTIONS:

Tiffany Bourré
DVP, Communications, PR & Heritage
tiffany.bourre@thebay.com
416-571-1301

Lauren Polyak
Director, Public Relations
lauren.polyak@thebay.com
647-926-2463

Sydney Gibbs
Specialist, Public Relations
sydney.gibbs@thebay.com
416-619-8237

*schedule subject to change

SOURCE ZELLERS

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c1211.html

