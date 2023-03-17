MEDIA ADVISORY - COMIN' IN HOT: ZELLERS DINER ON WHEELS IS ROLLIN' UP TO THE GRAND OPENING OF THE ZELLERS EXPERIENCE WITHIN HUDSON'S BAY

CALLING ALL TASTE TESTERS, CAMERAS AND PEOPLE WHO LOVE VALUE

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Are you hungry? So are we.

THE HOT GOSS:

On March 23rd, Zellers will open its first locations within Hudson's Bay stores in Ontario, and with this, its food trucks are revvin' their engines, ready to roll up and dish out nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant: the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers and Fries with Gravy. Over the four-day opening, food trucks will appear for one day at different store locations. **not all trucks roll up opening day - consult the schedule below for each diner experience.**

We know customers are excited to get the Zellers party started. For early birds and eager beavers who may line up ahead of doors opening, each location will have a DJ to pump up the jamz, and giveaways starting shortly after 8 am.

GOOD TIMES START:

8:00 AM - DJs start playing

10:00 AM - Stores open

11:30 AM - Food trucks open

FOOD TRUCK ROLL UP:

Mar 23rd – Scarborough Town Centre and Rideau Centre (Ottawa)

Mar 24th – St. Laurent Shopping Centre (Ottawa) and London White Oaks Mall

Mar 25th – Cataraqui Town Centre (Kingston), Cambridge Centre and Erin Mills Town Centre (Mississauga)

Mar 26th – Burlington Mall and Pen Centre Shopping Plaza (St. Catharines)

WHERE TO BE:

Burlington Mall

Hudson's Bay–777 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N2

Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson's Bay. Access via entrance #4 inside the mall.

Cambridge Centre

Hudson's Bay–355 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON N1R 6B3

Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson's Bay adjacent to the escalator. Access via mall entrance.

Cataraqui Town Centre

Hudson's Bay–945 Gardiners Road, Kingston, ON K7M 7H4

Zellers is located in the LL of Hudson's Bay. Access via the lower mall entrance.

Erin Mills Town Centre

Hudson's Bay–5100 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga, ON L5M 4Z5

Zellers is on L2 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the upper mall entrance.

Story continues

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza

Hudson's Bay–221 Glendale Avenue, St. Catharines, ON L2T 2K9

Zellers is located on L1 of Hudson's Bay. Access via exterior door #2.

Rideau Centre

Hudson's Bay–73 Rideau Street, Ottawa, ON K1N 5W8

Zellers is located on L3 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the mall bridge on the third floor.

Scarborough Town Centre

Hudson's Bay–300 Borough Drive, Scarborough, ON M1P 4P5

The Zellers experience is on L3 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre

Hudson's Bay–1200 St, Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B8

The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the upper floor interior mall entrance.

London White Oaks Mall

Hudson's Bay–1105 Wellington Rd. South, London, ON N6A 1V4

The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson's Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance.

ABOUT ZELLERS

One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. And now, with a brand-spankin' new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love - Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.

GENERAL QUESTIONS:

Tiffany Bourré

DVP, Communications, PR & Heritage

tiffany.bourre@thebay.com

416-571-1301

Lauren Polyak

Director, Public Relations

lauren.polyak@thebay.com

647-926-2463

Sydney Gibbs

Specialist, Public Relations

sydney.gibbs@thebay.com

416-619-8237

*schedule subject to change

SOURCE ZELLERS

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c1211.html