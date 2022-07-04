MEDIA ADVISORY - Commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the Irish tragedy of 1847 at Grosse Île and the Irish Memorial National Historic Site

QUÉBEC, July 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Quebec, will participate in the commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the Irish tragedy of 1847 along with His Excellency Eamonn McKee, Ambassador of Ireland to Canada.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos will be present on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

The details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday July 6, 2022



Location 100 Marina Street (boat departure): Berthier-sur-Mer, Quebec

G0R 1E0



Time: 09:30 a.m. Boat departs from Berthier-sur-Mer*

12:30 p.m. Visit of Grosse Île for media with a Parks Canada guide

1:00 p.m. Ceremony begins

3:15 p.m. Boat departs Grosse Île

*We invite members of the media to arrive at the Bertier-sur-Mer Le Havre Marina no later than 9:15 a.m. to embark on the boat to Grosse Île.

Note: Members of the media can leave the island earlier than the boat and get to Montmagny by plane. Transportation to Berthier-sur-Mer will be offered. It will also be possible to return by boat at 3:15 p.m.

Media that wish to attend the event need to register with Kimberly Labar at 418-473-9371 or by email at Kimberly.labar@pc.gc.ca.

