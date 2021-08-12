Media Advisory - New Contacts for Regional Development Agencies in British Columbia and the Prairie Provinces
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - On August 5, 2021, the Government of Canada announced the creation of Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan). These new regional development agencies are replacing Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD).
Media who wish to follow the news and happenings of the two new agencies should bookmark the following links:
Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan)
Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)
