Media Advisory - New Contacts for Regional Development Agencies in British Columbia and the Prairie Provinces

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - On August 5, 2021, the Government of Canada announced the creation of Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan). These new regional development agencies are replacing Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD).

