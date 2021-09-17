U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,067.97
    -685.20 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Media Advisory - Counting of Special Ballots in Ottawa

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to visit Elections Canada's distribution centre to take photos and shoot video of the count of special ballots from national, international, Canadian Forces and incarcerated electors. An Elections Canada representative will be available to explain how we count ballots and share results.

Date:

Monday, September 20

Time:

Media attendance starts at 8:00 p.m., followed by a photo-op

Location:

Elections Canada Distribution Centre
440 Coventry Road, Ottawa, Ontario

Important: Due to COVID-19 measures, we must strictly limit the number of people inside the building at any one time.

Visitor parking is available.

Security passes will be required. All members of the media who want to attend are asked to register in advance. If you have a preferred timeslot, please indicate it when you register. We will do our best to accommodate you.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

