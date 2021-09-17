Media Advisory - Counting of Special Ballots in Ottawa

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to visit Elections Canada's distribution centre to take photos and shoot video of the count of special ballots from national, international, Canadian Forces and incarcerated electors. An Elections Canada representative will be available to explain how we count ballots and share results.

Date: Monday, September 20 Time: Media attendance starts at 8:00 p.m., followed by a photo-op Location: Elections Canada Distribution Centre

440 Coventry Road, Ottawa, Ontario

Important: Due to COVID-19 measures, we must strictly limit the number of people inside the building at any one time.

Visitor parking is available.

Security passes will be required. All members of the media who want to attend are asked to register in advance. If you have a preferred timeslot, please indicate it when you register. We will do our best to accommodate you.

