Media Advisory - Day of Mourning 2023: CLC Secretary-Treasurer Lily Chang to attend Toronto event

Canadian Labour Congress
·1 min read
TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC Secretary-Treasurer Lily Chang will be speaking at the Toronto and York Region Labour Council’s annual Day of Mourning ceremony on Friday, April 28th.

This year, Canada’s unions are marking the Day of Mourning by encouraging and empowering workers to know their rights at work, use the health and safety tools at their disposal and defend our health and safety wins in the workplace.

Across Canada, there were 1081 accepted workplace fatalities and 277,217 accepted lost time claims across Canada in 2021, marking a rise in cases from the previous year. In Ontario, there were 419 accepted workplace fatalities and 72,921 accepted lost time claims.

 

What:

Day of Mourning ceremony

 

 

 

 

Where:

Larry Sefton Park

 

 

500 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

 

 

 

 

When:

Friday, April 28 at 12:00 pm

 

 

 

 

Who:

Lily Chang, Secretary-Treasurer of the CLC

To arrange an interview on or before the Day of Mourning, please contact:

CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426