Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 2, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
Private meetings.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister, along with the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, will make a health care announcement and hold a media availability. They will be joined by the Premier of Prince Edward Island, Dennis King, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Health and Wellness, Ernie Hudson, and Prince Edward Island's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Cory Deagle.
Notes for media
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
