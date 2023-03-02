U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 2, 2023

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island


Private meetings.



10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister, along with the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, will make a health care announcement and hold a media availability. They will be joined by the Premier of Prince Edward Island, Dennis King, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Health and Wellness, Ernie Hudson, and Prince Edward Island's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Cory Deagle.




Notes for media


  • Open coverage.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.

  • Media must register by emailing media-medias@infc.gc.ca.


This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

