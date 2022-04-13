U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.25
    +19.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,275.00
    +136.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,027.00
    +82.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.80
    +12.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.13
    +0.53 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.50
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3010
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5900
    +0.2020 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,863.66
    +458.08 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.87
    +8.37 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,734.05
    +399.07 (+1.52%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Vancouver, British Columbia


9:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, about Budget 2022's plan to grow the economy and make life more affordable.




To register for the event, visit: https://www.boardoftrade.com/events/individual-events/2201-6893.




Notes for media:


  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Victor Young at media@boardoftrade.com.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:00 a.m.



Surrey, British Columbia



11:30 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a local women's community organization and hold a photo opportunity. She will be joined by the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, the Member of Parliament for Surrey—Newton, Sukh Dhaliwal, the Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Wilson Miao, and the Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai.




9145 King George Boulevard




Notes for media:


  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Caithlin Scarpelli at media@atira.bc.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m.



12:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement on Budget 2022's measures to make housing more affordable and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, the Member of Parliament for Surrey—Newton, Sukh Dhaliwal, the Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Wilson Miao, and the Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai.




9145 King George Boulevard




Notes for media:


  • Open coverage.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Caithlin Scarpelli at media@atira.bc.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.



1:45 p.m. (4:45 pm ET)

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a virtual arm chair discussion, hosted by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, about Budget 2022's plan to grow the economy and make life more affordable.




To register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fireside-chat-with-the-hon-chrystia-freeland-tickets-318996094907.




Note for media:




Richmond, British Columbia



Private meetings.



3:45 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a battery research and development and manufacturing facility. She will be joined by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, and the Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Wilson Miao.




Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c7666.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Offers 1050 HP

    The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance will offer 1050 hp, but how does this sedan compare to the Tesla Model S Plaid or GMC Hummer?

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • GOP Pollster: Republican Leaders Are Mocking 'Child' Trump Behind His Back

    Trump "isn’t the same man he was a year ago," Frank Luntz told The Daily Beast.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepen

  • Fed’s Brainard Surprised by Moderation in This Inflation Gauge

    Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank is committed to bringing inflation to the 2% level.

  • Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America

    Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not

  • Fed’s Best Path Is to Hike Rates to Neutral Rapidly, Barkin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should raise interest rates to the neutral range as quickly as possible and can move above that should price pressures persist, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns I

  • Support for Nuclear Power Is Growing. Here Are 5 Companies That Could Benefit.

    Citi analyst Jenny Ping expects Europe, South Korea, and the U.S. to potentially invest more than $500 billion in nuclear over the next two decades.

  • Blockade at Mexican Border Risks $35 Billion in Shipments (1)

    (Bloomberg) -- A Mexican truck blockade at a key Texas bridge is diverting U.S.-bound cargoes to far-flung crossings, worsening shipping snarls and raising the specter of delivery disruptions for everything from avocados to auto parts. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China Tensi

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots Major Trump Confession Hiding In Plain Sight

    The late-night host played the clip of "the most important moment" over and over again.

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • U.S. consumer prices surge on gasoline; inflation likely peaked

    U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. Further declines in the so-called core goods prices are likely as demand shifts back to services amid the rolling back of COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. "The Fed will take a tiny bit of comfort from today's report, but it still has much work to do to restore price stability," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

  • South Korea set to scrap 'Korean age' system

    South Korean President-Elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition committee announced on Monday during a press conference that the administration would amend laws to switch the country to the international age system. South Korea remains one of the only countries to use “age reckoning” as a means of measuring a person’s age. There have been two previous attempts by South Korean lawmakers to make the change – one in 2019 and another in 2021 – under President Moon Jae-in’s time in office.The proposed legislation would have required that the international counting system be used on all official documents and encouraged for everyday use.

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • Taxes 2021: 7 Upcoming Tax Law Changes

    Tax Tip of the Day: Tax Year 2021 may yet bring some surprises, but some tax law changes were already planned and may impact your refund. Here's what you should know.

  • Oil prices rise on tight supply outlook as Russia spurns peace talks

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday on worries that sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, the world's second-biggest oil exporter, will tighten supply after Moscow said peace talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end. Brent crude futures rose 59 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.23 a barrel at 0053 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 60 cents, or 0.6%, to $101.20 a barrel. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed Ukraine for derailing peace talks, and said Moscow would not let up on what it calls a "special operation" to disarm its western neighbour.

  • Air Force budget signals work ahead for Boeing's Puget Sound-area factories

    The U.S. Air Force's $194 billion budget request to Congress for fiscal 2023 delivered surprises big and small to Chicago-based Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) and its Puget Sound-area production lines. The surprises included continued commitment to the Everett-built KC-46 tanker, said J.J. Gertler, director of defense analysis agency Defense Concepts Organization. Boeing has so far racked up more than $5 billion in cost overruns on the troubled program.

  • Inflation, gas prices drive Biden approval ratings down to new low

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details ongoing inflation concerns and fluctuating gas prices affecting President Biden's approval rating.

  • Oil Extends Advance Above $100 as Putin Vows to Continue War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher after rallying back above $100 a barrel as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the war in Ukraine, which has rattled markets and tightened global crude supply.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.