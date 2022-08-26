Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, August 26, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Grande Prairie, Alberta
Private meetings.
8:45 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with local farmers and discuss the importance of Canadian agriculture and global food security.
Notes for media:
10:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with skilled tradespeople and representatives from Northwestern Polytechnic, a community college, to discuss jobs and skills training in Alberta. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
2:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Grande Prairie, Jackie Clayton.
Closed to media.
