Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, August 26, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Grande Prairie, Alberta


Private meetings.


8:45 a.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with local farmers and discuss the importance of Canadian agriculture and global food security.




Notes for media:


  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the photo opportunity are asked to arrive no later than 8:15 a.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.

10:30 a.m. 

 The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with skilled tradespeople and representatives from Northwestern Polytechnic, a community college, to discuss jobs and skills training in Alberta. A media availability will follow.




Notes for media:


  • The media availability will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m.

  • Media wishing to cover the media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.   

2:30 p.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Grande Prairie, Jackie Clayton.




Closed to media.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c5520.html

