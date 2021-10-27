U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



9:30 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.



1:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a virtual conversation with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce about Canada's economic recovery.




The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/1417181/1700cdb29a

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c3478.html

