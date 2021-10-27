Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, October 27, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
9:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
1:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a virtual conversation with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce about Canada's economic recovery.
The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/1417181/1700cdb29a
