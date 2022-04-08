Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, April 8, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Hamilton, Ontario
Private meetings.
1:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister to meet with local families and make an announcement highlighting Budget 2022 investments in housing. The Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussen, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Filomena Tassi, and the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will also be in attendance. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
5:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with members of the Ukrainian Canadian community to discuss Canada's additional support for Ukraine announced in Budget 2022.
Closed to media.
