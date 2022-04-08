U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,498.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,507.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,548.75
    +12.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.40
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.68
    -0.35 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3068
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9200
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,634.52
    +284.39 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.71
    +13.04 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,820.37
    -68.20 (-0.25%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, April 8, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Hamilton, Ontario



Private meetings.



1:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister to meet with local families and make an announcement highlighting Budget 2022 investments in housing. The Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussen, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Filomena Tassi, and the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will also be in attendance. A media availability will follow.




Notes for media:




5:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with members of the Ukrainian Canadian community to discuss Canada's additional support for Ukraine announced in Budget 2022.




Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

