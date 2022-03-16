Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the inaugural meeting of the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) multilateral task force, hosted virtually by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. Representatives from the G7 and Australia will be in attendance.

Closed to media.

