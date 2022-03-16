U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.00
    -9.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,483.00
    -49.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,446.50
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.60
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.47
    +1.03 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.90
    -7.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3050
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2440
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,605.41
    +628.42 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.52
    +22.26 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,784.71
    +438.23 (+1.73%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the inaugural meeting of the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) multilateral task force, hosted virtually by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. Representatives from the G7 and Australia will be in attendance.

Closed to media.

