Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 3, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



Private meetings.



12:30 p.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address and participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will help grow Canada's economy and invest in Canadians.




To register for the event, visit: https://bot.com/Events/Federal-Budget-Insights-Deputy-PM-Freeland 




Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.



2:15 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store to meet with families and employees.




Notes for media: 

  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:00 p.m.



This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/02/c0988.html

