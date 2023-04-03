Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 3, 2023
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address and participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will help grow Canada's economy and invest in Canadians.
To register for the event, visit: https://bot.com/Events/Federal-Budget-Insights-Deputy-PM-Freeland
2:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store to meet with families and employees.
