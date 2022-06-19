U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - UPDATE - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, June 20, 2022

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



Private meetings.



9:55 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will welcome the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, to Canada.




Royal Ontario Museum




Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 9:25 a.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca. They must receive an email confirming registration.

  • The deadline to register is Sunday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.




Closed to media.



11:30 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working lunch with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.




Closed to media.



1:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an armchair discussion with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, hosted by Canada 2020 at the Rotman School of Management.




The event will be livestreamed via the following link: https://youtube.com/c/Canada2020Live




Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca. They must receive an email confirming registration.

  • The deadline to register is Sunday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m.

2:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, will tour Evoco, a Canadian biotechnology company that uses plant-based materials to replace petroleum products and reduce carbon emissions.




Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca. They must receive an email confirming registration.

  • The deadline to register is Sunday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.




Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 3:00 p.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca. They must receive an email confirming registration.

  • The deadline to register is Sunday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working dinner with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.




Closed to media.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/19/c6348.html

