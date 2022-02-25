U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, February 25, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


Private meetings.


12:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a virtual media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan.




Notes for media:


  • Open coverage

  • Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c3393.html

