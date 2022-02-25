Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, February 25, 2022

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian army failed to deliver it main objectives on the first day of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.