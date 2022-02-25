Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, February 25, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a virtual media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan.
Notes for media:
