Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, June 20, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
9:55 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will welcome the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, to Canada.
Royal Ontario Museum
Notes for media:
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.
Closed to media.
11:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working lunch with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.
Closed to media.
1:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an armchair discussion with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, hosted by Canada 2020 at the Rotman School of Management.
Notes for media:
2:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister and the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, will tour Evoco, a Canadian biotechnology company that uses plant-based materials to replace petroleum products and reduce carbon emissions.
Notes for media:
3:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.
Notes for media:
8:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working dinner with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.
Closed to media.
