U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,075.87
    -1,626.27 (-7.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, June 20, 2022

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

9:55 a.m.      

The Deputy Prime Minister will welcome the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, to Canada.




Royal Ontario Museum




Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 9:25 a.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca. They must receive an email confirming registration.

  • The deadline to register is Sunday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m.



10:00 a.m.    

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.




Closed to media.



11:30 a.m.    

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working lunch with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.




Closed to media.



1:00 p.m.      

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an armchair discussion with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, hosted by Canada 2020 at the Rotman School of Management.




Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca. They must receive an email confirming registration.

  • The deadline to register is Sunday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m.



2:15 p.m.      

The Deputy Prime Minister and the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, will tour Evoco, a Canadian biotechnology company that uses plant-based materials to replace petroleum products and reduce carbon emissions.




Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca. They must receive an email confirming registration.

  • The deadline to register is Sunday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m.



3:30 p.m.      

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.




Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 3:00 p.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca. They must receive an email confirming registration.

  • The deadline to register is Sunday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m.



8:00 p.m.      

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working dinner with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen.


Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/18/c0363.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian artillerymen show how six CAESARs fired on the occupiers and their equipment

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 17 JUNE 2022, 13:59 The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has published a video where one volley by 6 CAESARs [self-propelled howitzers] fired on an area where Russian forces had concentrated more than 15 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.

  • SpaceX to Its Employees: Elon Musk Is Untouchable

    Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, to name a few of his titles, certainly has a reputation for making controversial statements. Musk, who has bid to acquire Twitter , but threatened to bail on the deal, posted the poo pile after Parag Agrawal, the microblogging site's CEO, offered a lengthy description of the company's efforts to remove bots and spam.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Cuts Gas Supply; US to Seek Europe’s Help

    (Bloomberg) -- US Attorney General Merrick Garland plans a trip next week to Europe for talks with counterparts about raising the costs on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

  • Biden Proposes Changes to Help Rescue California Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Energy is proposing changes requested by California Governor Gavin Newsom that will allow the state’s last nuclear power plant to qualify for federal financial assistance. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Sho

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Bolsonaro Rages at Petrobras as Fuel Threatens Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- A bitter dispute between Jair Bolsonaro and Petrobras intensified as the state-controlled oil giant shrugged off the president’s warnings and increased fuel prices, adding to the Brazilian leader’s difficulties as he struggles to contain inflation in an election year. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tes

  • This week in Bidenomics: Silence on the stock selloff

    Biden has expressed virtually no concern about the bear market, even though more than half of Americans own stocks. Maybe he should offer a word of consolation.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert wants to sue American Muckrakers. They say they're prepared to fight back

    The North Carolina-based group has published salacious allegations about Boebert without direct evidence, but says there's more to come.

  • Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

    One by one, several of Donald Trump's former top advisers have told a special House committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection that they didn't believe his lies about the 2020 election, and that the former president knew he lost to Joe Biden. Barr's testimony that Trump was repeatedly told there was no election fraud? Ivanka Trump saying she didn't believe Trump either?

  • Why stock-market investors are ‘nervous’ that an earnings recession may be looming

    Investors are anxious the stock market may be facing an earnings recession, potentially leading to deeper losses after the S&P 500 just suffered its worst week since March 2020.

  • Social Security Cuts Are on the Table. Do These Things Now to Prepare

    The latest report from the Social Security Trustees confirmed a scenario that has many people worried: The program is facing a major financial shortfall that could force it to slash benefits come 2035. Once benefit cuts are implemented, seniors could see more than 20% of their Social Security income disappear. As such, those who are reliant on Social Security now should take steps to prepare for what could be a substantial reduction in benefits.

  • Seven presidential contenders for the GOP in 2024

    Former President Trump is still the dominant figure in the Republican Party, but his stranglehold is loosening. Trump-backed candidates have had a mixed record in GOP primaries so far this cycle, with high-profile losses in Georgia, Nebraska and a key South Carolina district undercutting many other wins. The work of the House select committee on…

  • Losing Troops in Ukraine, Russia Grapples With Its Manpower Problem

    Moscow’s recent battlefield gains have put its forces closer to Ukrainian strongholds, but a dearth of troops to break through Ukrainian lines is slowing their advance, say analysts.

  • 4 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2023

    Each year, Social Security tends to change based on economic factors. In 2022, Social Security benefits got a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, which is the most substantial raise seniors had gotten in decades. Because inflation is even higher this year, we can assume that 2023's COLA will be even more substantial.

  • Don Lemon clashes with panelist over Trump’s knowledge of wrongdoing on Jan, 6

    Things got a little heated between CNN analyst Phil Mudd and Don Lemon over whether or not it could be proven in court that former president Trump truly believed he won the election.

  • Sri Lanka’s Economy Grinds to Halt as Fuel Supplies Run Dry

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s economic activity is coming to a near standstill as the island nation, facing its worst financial crisis, runs out of fuel for transport with little sign of fresh supplies arriving.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Sho

  • Damaged Russian tugboat "The Vasily Bekh" has sunk Odessa Oblast Military Administration

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022, 20:37 A support vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, "The Vasily Bekh", a tugboat, has sunk after being struck by the Ukrainian navy. Source: Maksym Marchenko, head of Odessa Oblast MilitaryAdministration, in a video message Quote: "This morning, our naval forces hit the Black Sea Fleet Support Vessel Vasily Bekh, which was installed with a Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

  • 60% of CEOs expect recession by 2023: Conference Board

    The majority of chief executive officers and other C-suite leaders across the globe believe their geographic region will enter a recession by the end of 2023.

  • Girlfriend Of Capitol Officer Who Died Sends Icy Message To Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

    "They knew how dangerous [Trump] was. And nobody did anything to stop him,” Brian Sicknick's girlfriend said on CNN.

  • Post-Watergate reforms may frame DOJ decision over prosecuting Trump

    The break-in at the Watergate complex 50 years ago today led to a sweeping government ethics overhaul that included a push to insulate the Department of Justice (DOJ) from politics. In a historical twist, this nearly half-century-old corrective may help frame the DOJ’s fraught decision over whether to criminally charge former President Trump for his…