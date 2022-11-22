U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.45
    +21.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.14
    +1.10 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.24 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    +0.0060 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1887
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1820
    -0.9140 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,108.21
    +285.91 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.89
    +7.33 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


9:00 a.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Rebuild Ukraine Business Conference, hosted by the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce.




Notes for media:


  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Jessica Eritou at Jessica.Eritou@fin.gc.ca.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/22/c4188.html

