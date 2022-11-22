Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, November 23, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
9:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Rebuild Ukraine Business Conference, hosted by the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce.
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/22/c4188.html