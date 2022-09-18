U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, September 19, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings.



1:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.




Christ Church Cathedral




Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.

  • Media wishing to the cover the event can contact Canadian Heritage Media Relations at media@pch.gc.ca for details.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/18/c9060.html

