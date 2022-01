MarketWatch

Get ready for a rocky tax season pocked by the potential for processing delays and difficulties getting a customer service person on the phone, says the Internal Revenue Service, as it points to its slim staff and high workload. Just before the Jan. 24 kick-off to tax season, the IRS provided some tips on how taxpayers can minimize the chance for frustration and maximize the chance for an income tax refund that speeds right into a bank account. Others are unique for a moment when the IRS is coping with a backlog of unprocessed returns and paying out pandemic-related tax credits.