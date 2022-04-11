U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.32
    -14.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.35
    +1.06 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.30
    +8.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3029
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4470
    +1.1270 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,824.44
    -2,291.38 (-5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.37
    -52.80 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Halifax, Nova Scotia



Private meetings.



10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour the Centre for Collaborative Clinical Learning and Research at Dalhousie University and hold a photo opportunity. She will be joined by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, the Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, Jaime Battiste, the Member of Parliament for Halifax West, Lena Metlege Diab, the Member of Parliament for Halifax, Andy Fillmore, and the Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, Darren Fisher.




Dalhousie University




Notes for media:


  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Non-medical masks will be required.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Jason Bremner at Jason.Bremner@dal.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m.



10:45 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, the Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, Jaime Battiste, the Member of Parliament for Halifax West, Lena Metlege Diab, the Member of Parliament for Halifax, Andy Fillmore, and the Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, Darren Fisher.




Dalhousie University




Notes for media:


  • Open coverage.

  • Non-medical masks will be required.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Jason Bremner at Jason.Bremner@dal.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.



1:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by Halifax Partnership, about Budget 2022's plan to grow the economy and make life more affordable.




Notes for media:


  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Alison Gillan at AGillan@halifaxpartnership.com.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m.



2:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a mosque and community centre to meet with Afghan refugee families. She will be joined by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Member of Parliament for Halifax, Andy Fillmore.




Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c5456.html

