Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 12, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Private meetings.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour the Centre for Collaborative Clinical Learning and Research at Dalhousie University and hold a photo opportunity. She will be joined by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, the Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, Jaime Battiste, the Member of Parliament for Halifax West, Lena Metlege Diab, the Member of Parliament for Halifax, Andy Fillmore, and the Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, Darren Fisher.
Dalhousie University
Notes for media:
10:45 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, the Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, Jaime Battiste, the Member of Parliament for Halifax West, Lena Metlege Diab, the Member of Parliament for Halifax, Andy Fillmore, and the Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, Darren Fisher.
Dalhousie University
Notes for media:
1:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by Halifax Partnership, about Budget 2022's plan to grow the economy and make life more affordable.
Notes for media:
2:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a mosque and community centre to meet with Afghan refugee families. She will be joined by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Member of Parliament for Halifax, Andy Fillmore.
Closed to media.
