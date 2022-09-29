U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 30, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


Private meetings.


10:00 a.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an event hosted by the Native Child and Family Services of Toronto to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.




To register for the livestream of the event, visit: https://nativechild.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T4vPRhR0R0C8CA6FrgMbIA 




Note for media:


 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c2397.html

