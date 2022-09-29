Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 30, 2022
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an event hosted by the Native Child and Family Services of Toronto to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
To register for the livestream of the event, visit: https://nativechild.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T4vPRhR0R0C8CA6FrgMbIA
