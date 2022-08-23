Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, August 24, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Colonsay, Saskatchewan
10:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour the operations of Mosaic, a potash and phosphate producer, to meet with workers and discuss the importance of Canadian agriculture. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Private meetings.
1:45 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Saskatoon, Charlie Clark.
Closed to media.
2:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will visit Baba's Closet, a community organization that supports Ukrainian families by providing essentials and school supplies, free of charge.
Notes for media:
