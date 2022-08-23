U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Colonsay, Saskatchewan



10:30 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour the operations of Mosaic, a potash and phosphate producer, to meet with workers and discuss the importance of Canadian agriculture. A media availability will follow.




Notes for media:


  • Open coverage.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 10:00 a.m. Personal protective equipment will be provided to the media on-site.

  • The media availability will begin at approximately 12:15 p.m.

  • Media wishing to cover the media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.



Saskatoon, Saskatchewan



Private meetings.



1:45 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Saskatoon, Charlie Clark.




Closed to media.



2:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will visit Baba's Closet, a community organization that supports Ukrainian families by providing essentials and school supplies, free of charge.




Notes for media:


  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 2:00 p.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/23/c1260.html

