Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, December 19, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement about early learning and child care in Ontario. She will be joined by the federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, and Ontario's Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/18/c8462.html