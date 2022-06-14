U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.50
    +12.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,438.00
    +63.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,375.00
    +60.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.80
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.72
    -0.21 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.03
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0437
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • Vix

    32.69
    -1.33 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0490
    -0.4310 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,822.86
    -265.81 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.60
    -4.65 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,483.93
    -145.93 (-0.55%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



Private meetings.



12:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, will meet with mining and automotive industry executives to discuss the government's critical minerals strategy, at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention 2022.




Closed to media.



1:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, will attend the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention 2022.




Closed to media.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/14/c0988.html

