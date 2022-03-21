U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.25
    -10.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,387.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,338.25
    -32.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.20
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.16
    +2.04 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3144
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.9400
    +0.4720 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,027.11
    -263.02 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.00
    +9.97 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.48
    +414.05 (+1.54%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings.



10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.




Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c5848.html

