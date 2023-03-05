U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,044.00
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,366.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,288.25
    -23.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.20
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    -0.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.10
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • Vix

    18.49
    -1.10 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9090
    +0.0780 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,443.73
    +111.17 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.12
    +267.65 (+0.96%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 6, 2023

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



Private meetings.



The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with business leaders in the critical minerals sector at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2023 Convention, as part of pre-budget consultations.


12:00 p.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion on the government's Critical Minerals Strategy, as part of pre-budget consultations.




Closed to media.



