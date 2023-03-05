Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 6, 2023

AP Finance

Estonia, which is providing Ukraine with more weapons than any other country relative to its economic might, is preparing to hold a general election Sunday that will determine whether it can sustain that high level of support. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, 45, has emerged in the past year of war as one of Europe's most outspoken supporters of Ukraine. A Baltic nation of 1.3 million people that borders Russia to the east, Estonia broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991 and has taken a clear Western course, joining NATO and the European Union.